San Francisco

Museum of Failure comes to San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

By NBC Bay Area staff

At the Museum of Failure in San Francisco, there are plenty of exhibits to prove things don’t always work out as planned.

The pop-up museum at Fisherman's Wharf this month is based on the notion that mistakes are a fact of life. It features more than 150 products and services that were flops but also paved the way for other great inventions.

The official opening in San Francisco is April 11. More information on the official website.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

