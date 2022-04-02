Musician Honors Late Son at Redwood City Concert

Redwood City’s Fox Theatre was filled with musicians and community members Saturday looking to support those impacted by the growing drug crisis.

The event honored Zachery Davis-Price, a local pianist and nursing student, lost a battle with opioid addiction in 2020.

Garrick Davis, Davis-Price’s father, also a musician, organized the event in hopes of creating a nonprofit organization in his name.

Davis said that Davis-Price would have turned 30 on Apr. 7.

Saturday’s concert is how Davis and his family decided to celebrate his son’s life.

“I’ve come to understand that a lot of people had a relationship with him, but our thing was music, performance,” said Davis.

“Because he would come with me to these concerts of his dad’s and make fun of me. The fact that I’m here now because of him now, I think he is laughing at me now,” said Teresa David, Davis-Price’s wife.

Others like Ralph Garcia said they decided to come out after reading about Davis-Price and his journey as a member of the recovery community.

“I’ve been clean for 36 years so he is a fellow addict and my heart goes out to those in recovery. I hope more show up because with this fentanyl (expletive) going on people are dropping like flies across the country,” he said.

Davis is trying to create a nonprofit organization called “Zach’s Cares” to advocate for music education, nutrition and health education and hopes this concert sends this message to his son.

“We love you,” he said.