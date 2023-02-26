Stranded Hiker Rescued Off Mussel Rock Beach in San Mateo County

A stranded hiker was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard at Mussel Rock Beach on early Sunday morning.

Coast Guard officials said a 24-year-old hiker contacted them at 4:25 a.m. He said he was stuck on the beach without a way to climb up the cliff.

After the San Mateo County Fire Department arrived, a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived at 6 a.m. Rescue crews lowered a rescue swimmer to him, brought him into the helicopter and transported him to Air Station San Francisco for medical services.

"This rescue was successful due to the hiker's ability to contact first responders," said Coast Guard Sector San Francisco's Lieutenant Commander Dave Herndon. "The Coast Guard asks that people make a plan before exploring Northern California's beautiful coastline. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, stay hydrated, inform friends or family of your plan, and always have reliable means of communication to reach first responders."