Bright blossoms give Napa Valley's scenic ‘Mustard Season' golden oomph

PINK FLOWER SEASON... may be at the delicate doorstep in Southern California — Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge declared the sweet season's start earlier in January — but the buds of Napa Valley are entering their golden era, as they do each winter. It's Mustard Season around the wine country, when carpets of sunshine-hued flowers fill vineyards, stretches along the roadside, and other places where burgeoning blossoms can easily pop. To honor this spectacular season, there are art events and wine festivities, just the sorts of delightful doings that Napa Valley excels at all year long. But in January, February, and March? Mustard is the marvelous inspiration, and basking in its beauty, or the local happenings that crop up during the season, is what plenty of flower-loving oenophiles and foodies have in merry mind.

THE NAPA VALLEY MUSTARD CELEBRATION... is blooming through March 2025, with special menus, wine tastings, art-focused demonstration days, and pop-up exhibits. You can peruse the calendar here, then make your way to the region for some culture as well as colorful flowers. Visit Napa Valley shares that "(b)iodiversity" helps these showy specimens grow around the area each winter. If you'd like to find some of the possible spots that should boast some mustard blossoms, here's a solid start: The tourism group has a map of the wineries and vineyards you might marvel at some mustard, if the timing is right. Need more info about planning your "must"-take road trip to the mustard? Keep an eye on the Visit Napa Valley social feeds.