Mutant Strain of Coronavirus May Already Be in Bay Area: Experts

A mutant strain of the coronavirus discovered last week in the United Kingdom has made its way to the U.S., and some health officials believe it's already in the Bay Area.

One of the first confirmed cases of the mutant virus in the U.S. is believed to be a man in his 20s with no travel history who is recovering in isolation just south of Denver.

An infectious disease specialist with UCSF says the specific mutation allows the virus to stick to your cells faster, allowing it to then replicate quicker. She added that it likely will take over as the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the above video.

