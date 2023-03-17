Mysterious Lights: Possible Space Junk Spotted Over Bay Area

Did you see this?

The NBC Bay Area newsroom received lot of calls about some mysterious lights seen in the sky Friday night in parts of the Bay Area.

The lights were seen in several cities including San Jose, Petaluma and Santa Rosa.

Meteorologist Rob Mayeda tweeted that astronomers believe it is space junk.

NBC Bay Area reached out to NASA Friday night for more information on where that space junk might be coming from.

The Bay Area was treated to a different light show two weeks ago when a meteor was spotted racing across the sky.

There it is @planet4589 with the answer … former experimental comms pkg from the ISS. BTW for all things space and beyond Jonathan is a must follow! @nbcbayarea https://t.co/O0RYJh2vdu — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) March 18, 2023