Bay Area pet owners on edge about mystery illness sickening dogs across the US

A mystery illness is sickening dogs across the country and vets are urging dog owners to take precautions.

While California hasn’t had any documented cases of the illness yet, vets say it’s likely just a matter of time.

“I have two children and I have three furry children so they’re a part of our family,” said Lena Holdsworth who is on edge after hearing about the illness. “I do have a little anxiety about different things. We have three dogs. We want all of our pets to be healthy and well taken care of.”

Dr. Karl Jandry of UC Davis’s School of Veterinary Medicine described the symptoms.

“Off of food, decreased activity, coughing, potentially runny nose, or sputum when they’re coughing,” he said, adding that experts are working hard to try to identify the pathogen that’s causing the respiratory illness.

So far , it hasn’t hit California but it’s sickened dogs in at least eight states including Oregon and experts say it will likely spread.

“I can’t predict where this is going to go. this is like another mini pandemic, if you will, but it’s not necessarily proven yet that we have it under control,” said Jandrey.

Dawna Caldwell runs a boarding and daycare facility in San Jose. She’s taking steps to keep her canine clients safe including eliminating community water bowls and requiring clients to sign a contract confirming they’ve haven’t been to dog parks.

“I’m concerned because they haven’t identified what it is but it does seem to be respiratory,” said Caldwell. “Please be on the honor system if you’re going to use our services, please don’t take your dogs to the dog park anymore.”

Contra Costa Animal Services says their safety protocols are strict as well. While they’re on the lookout for the mystery illness, they say there are bigger life and death worries at the shelter right now.

They’re trying to avoid putting dogs down because they’re over capacity

“We had a euthanasia list that was quite extensive for today and tomorrow, and that is a result of overcrowding, unfortunately,” said Beth Ward of Contra Costa Animal Services.

But vets say dog owners should be vigilant. They say don’t board your dogs if you don’t have to and if they exhibit symptoms get them checked out.

Holdsworth says she’s taking that advice and hiring a pet sitter during her family’s holiday travels.

“We don’t want that we don’t want to come back to trouble,” she said.