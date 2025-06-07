Viral video shows naked man dancing on top of police car in Antioch

A video of a naked man dancing on top of a moving police car in Antioch is going viral.

Jose Garrido captured the video on Thursday morning after he saw the man in the neighborhood.

"I just turn around I wasn’t expecting to see a naked man on the street," Garrido said.

Garrido said an officer was in the area and responded to the scene. As soon as the officer stopped, the naked man jumped on the police vehicle.

The office then slowly drove into a nearby parking lot of a car dealership before calling for backup.

"He gets on the radio and advises dispatch and the responding units as well as the crisis response teams," said Antioch Police Department Chief Joe Vigil. "Clearly, this guy is having some type of mental episode."

Vigil said officers were able to talk the man down into getting off the car. Officers then detained the man until an ambulance arrived.

Authorities then decided it was best for the man to be transported to a hospital.

"I think the officers did a really good job not trying to push the issue [so] he wouldn’t get hurt, and no one else gets hurt," Vigil said.

Garrido said he is still in disbelief, but glad the APD was in the area to make sure the situation didn't escalate.

"The guy complied. No excessive force, pretty simple," he said.