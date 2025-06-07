Antioch

Viral video shows naked man dancing on top of police car in Antioch

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A video of a naked man dancing on top of a moving police car in Antioch is going viral.

Jose Garrido captured the video on Thursday morning after he saw the man in the neighborhood.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I just turn around I wasn’t expecting to see a naked man on the street," Garrido said.

Garrido said an officer was in the area and responded to the scene. As soon as the officer stopped, the naked man jumped on the police vehicle.

The office then slowly drove into a nearby parking lot of a car dealership before calling for backup.

"He gets on the radio and advises dispatch and the responding units as well as the crisis response teams," said Antioch Police Department Chief Joe Vigil. "Clearly, this guy is having some type of mental episode."

Vigil said officers were able to talk the man down into getting off the car. Officers then detained the man until an ambulance arrived.

Local

San Francisco 4 mins ago

Pink triangle Pride display at San Francisco's Twin Peaks celebrates 30th year

Fairfield 7 hours ago

Woman's brother accused of slaying her husband in Fairfield

Authorities then decided it was best for the man to be transported to a hospital.

"I think the officers did a really good job not trying to push the issue [so] he wouldn’t get hurt, and no one else gets hurt," Vigil said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Garrido said he is still in disbelief, but glad the APD was in the area to make sure the situation didn't escalate.

"The guy complied. No excessive force, pretty simple," he said.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us