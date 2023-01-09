It's that time of year once again — Napa Valley's popular music festival BottleRock is just months away and the 2023 event will feature some of music's biggest names.

This year's headliners were announced on Monday for the music festival slated for May in Napa County.

Among this year's performers: Lizzo, Post Malone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, the Smashing Pumpkins and Carly Rae Jepson.

Three-day tickets for the festival go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The event kicks off May 26 at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the last performer taking the stage at 10 p.m.

For more information on this year's BottleRock festival, click here.

