Napa County Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders have been issued in Napa County due to a brush fire that has burned at least 100 acres and is threatening structures, Cal Fire said.

The so-called Old Fire is burning near Old Soda Springs road, which is located north of Napa and southeast of Yountville. The blaze is 5% contained, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations orders have been issued in the areas of Old Soda Springs and Soda Canyon roads. For a detailed look at the evacuation area, click here to view a map.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

#OldFire, Napa County, now 100 acres, 5% contained. Evacuation Orders extend to all of Soda Canyon Rd. #knowyourzone https://t.co/ajZMmg54AN — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 1, 2022

#OldFire Napa County, 50 acres with structures threatened. Evacuations ordered from 1300 Old Soda Springs Rd to the end. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 31, 2022