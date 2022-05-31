Napa County Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders have been issued in Napa County due to a brush fire that has burned at least 100 acres and is threatening structures, Cal Fire said.
The so-called Old Fire is burning near Old Soda Springs road, which is located north of Napa and southeast of Yountville. The blaze is 5% contained, Cal Fire said.
Evacuations orders have been issued in the areas of Old Soda Springs and Soda Canyon roads. For a detailed look at the evacuation area, click here to view a map.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
