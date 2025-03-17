Children killed in suspected DUI crash in Napa identified

Two young children killed in a suspected DUI crash in Napa over the weekend have been identified as 10-year-old Damien Montanez and his 9-year-old sister, Aaliyah Montanez.

The siblings died just after 7 a.m. Sunday, when the car they were in left the roadway and struck a tree at the southbound state Highway 29 offramp to West Imola Avenue, according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.

The car was being driven by the children's mother, Yesica Barajas, 31, who is still in the hospital in stable condition with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Barajas will be booked on charges related to the crash once she's medically cleared.

A woman is charged and two children were killed after a car crash in Napa Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

"She was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Unfortunately, at this point, the mother is receiving treatment at a local hospital and then after that, she will be transferred to jail," said Art Montiel of the CHP.

Both kids were students at the Napa Valley Unified School District. In a statement, the district said, "Our hearts go out to the family as we grieve with our community and offer support during this difficult time. We continue to have counseling and social worker support available for students and staff."

A family friend created a Go Fund Me account to help with the cost of the funerals.

She spoke to NBC Bay Area on the phone saying, "The family is devastated. They're still in shock, trying to process, wrap their heads around that this is actually happening. Really good kids."