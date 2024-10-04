Man accused of fatally shooting two people in Napa dies after shooting himself, police say

A man who allegedly fatally shot two people in Napa last week before turning the gun on himself has died from his injuries, police said Friday.

Baltazar Rangel Juarez, 28, died Wednesday from injuries related to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he had shot and killed Georgina Padilla, 38, of Napa, and Ralph Andino III, 54, of American Canyon, on Sept. 26, Napa police said.

Officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. that day to the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue and found the victims outside of a home with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Juarez as the suspect and that afternoon spotted him driving a vehicle near the intersection of Second and Juarez streets. An officer tried to pull the car over but Juarez fled, eventually driving into Kennedy Park, where the car became disabled, police said.

A standoff ensued and Juarez shot himself after refusing to surrender, then was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to police.

Investigators did not say what the motive was for the double shooting.