NASA's DC-8 airplane makes low pass over the Bay Area during final flight

NASA's DC-8 airplane, dubbed a "flying science laboratory" by the agency, made a low pass over the Bay Area late Wednesday morning during its final journey.

The aircraft is being retired in Idaho following 37 years of airborne science missions, according to NASA.

For its final flight, the plane took off from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, and will land at its new and final home at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, NASA said.

During its retirement, the plane will be used to train future aircraft technicians, according to NASA.