Oinks ‘n Awws: Enjoy Centennial Farm's ‘Pig Cam' in honor of National Pig Day

You can also visit the piglets at the farm, which is located at the OC Fair & Event Center.

By Alysia Gray Painter

THE MONTH OF MARCH? It has both lion-ish and lamb-like overtones, thanks to the old saying that suggests March starts with dramatic weather and concludes, typically, in a gentler fashion. But let's add the pig to March's merry collection of critters, an easy inclusion thanks to the fact that National Pig Day arrives each year on the first day of the month. You can spend March 1 scrolling through the numerous pig-centered sites online — the curly-tailed fandom is awesomely and oinkily devoted — or you can call upon Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center, where real-life piglets are, quite often, and depending on the time of year, on view. And if you can't hoof it over to the Costa Mesa farm?

PIG CAM... is the charming answer. Centennial Farm has an around-the-clock camera watching the antics of the little piggies, and Mama Pig, too, giving at-home viewers a sweet look at nursing times, nap times, and those moments when the frolicsome spirit is high (you'll encounter all of these important pig pastimes if you watch Pig Cam for long enough, though the frolicking may dominate). This info-packed page answers all of the questions you may have about Pig Cam and its superstar squealers, including their weights and what happens after the little ones are weaned.

Pictured: A past Centennial Farm piglet enjoys a nap.

