The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning from 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday for the North Bay, East Bay, inland South Bay, and interior areas of the Central Coast.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at the cold temperatures and when it’ll warm in the Microclimate Forecast.

A frost advisory is in effect for Monterey Bay, the Santa Cruz Mountains and for coastal areas in the North Bay as well.

NWS says these warnings are in effect through Friday morning.