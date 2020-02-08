National Weather Service Issues Weekend High Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday, warning that downed trees and power lines are possible.

Gusty north to northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 mph are expected to develop over the North and East Bay hills as well as along the immediate coastline. Stronger gusts are possible in higher North Bay elevations from Saturday evening to Monday morning, according to the agency.

The wind forecast may help minimize the magnitude of a King Tide event expected this weekend, "but sea water can still impact low lying areas Sunday and Monday," the NWS said.