All hands on deck for SF security for NBA All-Star weekend, Chinese New Year Parade

All hands are on deck for the San Francisco Police Department and other public safety agencies with a full weekend of sports, events, concerts and the annual Chinese New Year Parade.

San Francisco is ramping up its security as tens of thousands of basketball fans descend on the Bay Area for the NBA All-Star weekend.

"While you are out enjoying the festivities or watching games at Chase Center, take public transit," Mayor Daniel Lurie said as part of warning the public to expect traffic and detours in the city due to the events. "It's free all weekend. Take advantage of our great Muni."

There has been some comparison between the security for the NBA All-Star weekend and Chinese New Year Parade with the security for the APEC conference San Francisco hosted in 2023. But for this weekend, SFPD does not have the extra officers from other police agencies like they did for APEC.

Most of APEC was in a cordoned off area surrounding the Moscone Center, while this weekend's events will be in several neighborhoods.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott and Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said their officers and deputies are up for th task.

"We feel like we have enough officers to do the job and do it very well," Scott said. "And in the event that some unforeseen circumstance happens, there's always the option of mutual aid."

The Bay Area is hosting a weekend full of basketball, music and star power, leading up to the annual All-Star Game at the Chase Center. Here's what to know about the games, concerts, and fan events happening in San Francisco and Oakland.

Chase Center will be the main venue for NBA events and the All-Star game on Sunday.

A concert series kicks off Thursday night at Pier 48 and crews have set up a basketball court at Union Square.

In addition, "All-Star Alley" has been set up at the Powell Street cable car turnaround.

Golden State Warriors President Brandon Schneider said the All-Star weekend will bring major events to both sides of the bay.

"These events are geared toward the 150,000 from around the world that we expect to be here celebrating with us," Schneider said. "But equally important it's geared towards the strong contingent of Dub Nation we have here in San Francisco and the Bay Area."

Raj Mathai reports from San Francisco as the city is paying extra attention to safety and crowd management with NBA All-Star events happening over the course of the next several days.