NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco a dream assignment for Warriors hype man

By Gia Vang and Christine Ni

NBC Universal, Inc.

When the NBA All-Star Game comes to San Francisco later this month, fans will hear a familiar voice: Golden State Warriors hype man Franco Finn.

It’s the assignment of a lifetime for the San Francisco native – representing his hometown and favorite team on a global stage.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang went to see what a day in the life is like for a hype man at Chase Center. Watch her report in the video player above.

NBA All-Star Game Jan 31

How the All-Star Game works: A breakdown of the NBA's new format

NBA All-Star Game Jan 28

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco: What to know

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA All-Star GameSan FranciscoNBAWarriors
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us