NBA All-Star 2025: Times, details, how to watch the weekend's events

All-Star weekend goes to San Francisco this year for the NBA’s annual midseason showcase.

There are three nights of on-court events, highlighted by the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players on Friday, the dunk and 3-point contest on Saturday and then the All-Star Game on Sunday.

It’s a new format for the All-Star Game this year. It’s now a mini-tournament with games going only to 40 points.

Here’s some of what to know about All-Star weekend:

Where to watch this weekend's events?

Mostly TNT and truTV. Here’s the rundown (all times Eastern):

Friday — All-Star celebrity game, 7 p.m. (ESPN); Rising Stars competition, 9 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Saturday — NBA All-Star practice, 2 p.m. (NBA TV); NBA HBCU Classic, 5 p.m. (truTV, NBA TV, Max and ESPN+); All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m. (TNT and truTV)

Sunday — NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Max); NBA All-Star postgame (NBA TV).

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Thursday's headlines

— LeBron James, and his place in All-Star history.

— There’s no Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu rematch this year.

— Wemby leads the list of six All-Star game rookies.

— The Warriors are making a splash with their own record label.

Who are the All-Stars?

The All-Stars are split into three teams of eight players this year, drafted by TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The rundown:

Chuck's Global Stars: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam, Houston’s Alperen Sengun, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta’s Trae Young. (Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to play but cannot because of injury. Young replaced him for the game.)

Shaq's OGs: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Kyrie Irving, Boston teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden. (Dallas' Anthony Davis was supposed to play but cannot because of injury. Irving replaced him for the game.)

Kenny's Young Stars: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, Cleveland teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Miami’s Tyler Herro.

Here's who will be playing for Team Shaq, Team Kenny and Team Chuck at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, set to take place on Feb. 16 at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

What’s the All-Star Game format?

The NBA has made the All-Star Game a mini-tournament this year, with four teams playing games to 40 points. There’s no clock (other than the shot clock) and nobody fouls out.

The fourth team in the tournament will be the one that wins the Rising Stars competition on Friday. For All-Star Game purposes, it will be called Candace's Rising Stars, in honor of Candace Parker.

The semifinal matchups: Chuck’s Global Stars vs. Kenny’s Young Stars, Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars.

Who are the betting favorites?

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Team Shaq is the All-Star favorite at +155, just ahead of Team Chuck (+165). Team Kenny is at +375 and Team Candace is at +650.

For the Skills Competition, it's Team Cavs (Mitchell and Mobley) as the favorites. They're at +200, just ahead of Team Spurs (Wembanyama and Chris Paul, +225), Team Warriors (Draymond Green and Moses Moody, +275) and Team Rooks (Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher and Washington's Alex Sarr, +375).

And Lillard is favored to win his third consecutive 3-point contest, with odds of +375. Herro and Garland are both +500, tied as the second choice, just ahead of Buddy Hield and the Clippers' Norman Powell (both +525).

Since the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951, the league has seen many different iterations of the annual competition. Here’s a breakdown of the different formats over the years and a look at the new updates to 2025.

What’s the recent All-Star news?

— Mac McClung is back in the dunk contest, looking for third consecutive title.

— Kevin Hart will be the on-court emcee for the All-Star Game.

— Trae Young Kyrie Irving picked as All-Star replacements for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis.

— Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play at All-Star weekend.

— Damian Lillard, Victor Wembanyama among those in All-Star Saturday.

— How the new All-Star format works.

— LeBron picked for 21st All-Star Game, extending his NBA record.

Who are the officials?

Kevin Scott, Tre Maddox and Eric Dalen will be the officials for Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Jason Goldenberg, Mousa Dagher and Danielle Scott will work the Rising Stars event on Friday and the All-Star Saturday competitions.

Jenna Reneau, Biniam Maru and Cat Chang will be the officials for Friday’s celebrity game and Sunday’s G League Up Next game.

Who is performing at All-Star weekend?

DJ Cassidy, Too $hort, Saweetie, En Vogue and Raphael Saadiq will be among the featured performers on All-Star Sunday. For All-Star Saturday night, H.E.R. and LiAngelo Ball — the brother of NBA guards Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball — will be among the performers. And Bay Area rapper LaRussell will take the stage to perform an original song to introduce the Rising Stars on Friday night.