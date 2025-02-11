NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star 2025: Bay Area takeover underway

By Kristofer Noceda

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area is in the international spotlight this week thanks to the National Basketball Association's All-Star Game taking court at San Francisco's Chase Center.

The highly-anticipated game will feature the league's top players and will include festivities leading up to Sunday's event drawing celebrities and fans from all over the world.

And to show just how BIG of a deal this is, the Warriors dropped a few social media posts on Tuesday featuring some of San Francisco's iconic landmarks in altered videos donning All-Star jerseys.

From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Painted Ladies, the All-Star game hype vids show these locations featuring huge All-Star jerseys. Even Pier 39 sea lions are seen sporting jerseys.

If it was not obvious from the social videos from the Dubs (check 'em out below), this event is a big, BIG deal. Hoops fans: Buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Stay tuned to NBC Bay Area for more All-Star Game coverage.

