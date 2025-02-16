NBA All-Star Weekend events take over San Francisco

Although the long awaited NBA All-Star game is on Sunday, it’s not holding people in San Francisco back from enjoying the activities the weekend has to offer.

Tourist and local flooded San Francisco on Saturday decked out in their team gear. Many, of which, popped by activations to enjoy the big weekend.

“I think it’s great I was actually in NYC a couple of years ago, so, it’s always good to see all the events coming to the city,” said Justin Peters of Brentwood.

The Peters family stopped by Union Square and Powell Street to check out different activities.

“It’s fun to see all the people in the city and lively time,” said Nicole Peters of Brentwood.

Golden State was well represented on Saturday, inside this storefront on what’s being called NBA All-Star Alley and today there was a chance to see a celebrity.

The street area was filled with fans and all types of jerseys ready to experience to the excitement in the city.

