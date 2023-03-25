White House

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang Visits the White House

She attended its Women's History Month Exhibit on Friday along with members of The Very Asian Foundation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's not every day you get invited to the White house. But NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang was there Friday for its Women's History Month exhibit, along with members of an organization she co-founded, The Very Asian Foundation.

Oakland Mar 23

Oakland Restaurant Owner Drives Change in Industry

San Francisco Mar 9

UCSF Boasts First All-Female Team to Perform Heart Transplant

The foundation works to shine a light on Asian experiences through advocacy and education. It focuses on giving support and resources to expand the representation of Asian stories in mainstream spaces, and also gives grants to organizations strengthening communities.

See the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

White Housewomen's history month
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us