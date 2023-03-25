NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang Visits the White House

It's not every day you get invited to the White house. But NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang was there Friday for its Women's History Month exhibit, along with members of an organization she co-founded, The Very Asian Foundation.

The foundation works to shine a light on Asian experiences through advocacy and education. It focuses on giving support and resources to expand the representation of Asian stories in mainstream spaces, and also gives grants to organizations strengthening communities.

