NBC News' Vicky Nguyen returns to San Francisco to discuss new memoir

NBC News chief consumer investigative correspondent and former NBC Bay Area anchor Vicky Nguyen returned to San Francisco Tuesday night to talk about her new book.

In her new book "Boat Baby," Nguyen opened up about how her family came to the U.S. from Vietnam to find a better life.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai sat down with Nguyen at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco to discuss her new memoir.

Watch the full report in the video above.

