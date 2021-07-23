Nearly 2 Weeks Pass And Still No Sign of Missing East Bay Runner

Saturday will mark two weeks since an East Bay runner went missing in Pleasanton in a bizarre case that has left authorities and search volunteers frustrated and baffled.

Volunteers are not giving up on the search for Philip Kreycik, although their presence has dwindled in the last few days.

Kreycik disappeared on the morning of July 10 after telling his wife he was going for a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on a scorching hot day when temperatures neared 100 degrees. His car was found at the park with his wallet, cell phone and a T-shirt inside.

Volunteers have posted flyers with Kreycik's picture and contact information. Recently, a tip came in from a woman who said she spotted a distressed looking man running under a bridge on a trail on the night that Kreycik went missing.

Volunteers spent the day Friday following up on that tip, combing the trail, knocking on doors, checking to see if anyone has home security cameras that may have captured any sign of Krecyik.

Investigators scaled back the formal search effort after days of searching with helicopters, drones, thermal cameras and dogs.

Security consultant Michael Leininger, who is not taking part in the case, said he thinks it’s time for investigators to shift their focus away from the park and focus on Kreycik’s digital footprint.

"They need to investigate his work computer, his home computer, his cell phone," he said. "All those items need to be forensically examined. Coworkers need to be spoken to."

A friend of Kreycik who went out for a run with him on the day before he went missing is shedding some light on their conversations and where Kreycik was at mentally.

He said they discussed relocating, moving away and Kreycik’s kids, specifically his 8-month-old daughter. The friend said Kreycik was happy, content with work and proud of a big project that was almost wrapping up.

The friend said he believes the likely culprit was a heat stroke because he said Kreycik was used to running in the Berkeley and Oakland hills and not as far east where the temperatures are hotter.