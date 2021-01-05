Nearly 90 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Santa Rita Jail Inmates, Staff

Nearly 90 cases of coronavirus remain active at Santa Rita Jail among the facility's inmates and staff members, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

As of Monday, 80 inmates and nine staff members have active cases of the virus, according to the sheriff's office. Eight of the inmates are symptomatic and none are hospitalized.

Roughly 6,800 tests have been completed at the facility since the pandemic began, with another 102 outstanding. The prison's population as of Monday was 2,158, according to the sheriff's office.

To date, 414 total positive cases have been confirmed among inmates at the prison, 139 of which were eventually released from custody. Including active cases, 93 staff members have also tested positive.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at the prison, according to the sheriff's office. As of Monday, 53,714 total coronavirus cases have been reported in Alameda County, including 656 deaths.