Neighbors on edge after man fatally shot in Concord

Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a bike rider in Concord.

The deadly shooting was reported Tuesday night on Oak Grove Road, near Pear Drive.

Multiple neighbors near Oak Grove Road said they heard at least five gunshots coming from the busy street.

Concord police said a 53-year-old man, who appeared to be riding a bike at the time, was shot repeatedly and died at the scene.

"It was traumatic for me seeing that," neighbor Byron Jackson said.

Investigators said they are searching for the shooter and have identified possible vehicles of interest. Those who have lived in the area for years said this is not a place where murder happens.

"The neighborhood is pretty quiet," said Steve Bond, who lives nearby. "We haven't had anything like this, so it's a little disconcerting to have it around here. But then again, the world is getting scarier."

Police said while no suspect is in custody, they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

As police continue to investigate, neighbors are questioning why it happened at all.

"Is it random? Was the guy known? If it is a completely random thing, that is kind of scary because you can't defend against something like that," Bond said. "Nobody deserves to get shot like that. I just hope it doesn't keep happening, I hope they catch the person."