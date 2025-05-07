What to know about Netflix changes, according to its CEO

Netflix CEO Greg Peters on the "Today" show Wednesday morning broke down what changes are ahead for the Los Gatos-based streaming giant.

Netflix is reconfiguring its interface for the first time in 10 years and expanding captioning on its content. But it won't be touching subscription prices just yet, Peters says.

"Our job is to keep trying to make the service better and then hear from members when that right moment to make a price change would be," he says.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.