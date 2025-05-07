streaming services

What to know about Netflix changes, according to its CEO

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Netflix CEO Greg Peters on the "Today" show Wednesday morning broke down what changes are ahead for the Los Gatos-based streaming giant.

Netflix is reconfiguring its interface for the first time in 10 years and expanding captioning on its content. But it won't be touching subscription prices just yet, Peters says.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Our job is to keep trying to make the service better and then hear from members when that right moment to make a price change would be," he says.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

streaming servicesBusiness
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us