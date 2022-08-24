San Jose

New Hockey Arena for Sharks Affiliate, the Barracuda, Set to Open in SJ

A new arena makes its debut in the South Bay on Wednesday as the San Jose Sharks minor league hockey club, the Barracuda, was set to open the doors to its new home at the Sharks Ice complex.

Tech CU Arena, with a capacity of 4,300, was custom built for the American Hockey League affiliate to the Sharks but also will be open for the community to enjoy and for the Sharks to hold practices, according to Jon Gustafson, general manager of SAP Center and Sharks Ice.

"We're not just about hockey," Gustafson said. "We have figure skating, birthday parties, corporate events … something for everyone."

