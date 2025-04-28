New atrium opens at Vietnamese American Culture Center in San Jose

San Jose is celebrating a new atrium at the Vietnamese American Cultural Center.

On Sunday, the center opened the brand-new courtyard and playground.

The Vietnamese American Cultural Center, located at 2072 Lucretia Avenue, is a one-stop hub delivering health and human services to the Vietnamese American community in San Jose. It offers a list of resources like exercise classes, English classes for seniors and traditional Vietnamese events.

