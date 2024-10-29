Traffic

State leaders introduce new bill addressing pedestrian traffic deaths

As a record amount of pedestrian deaths rise in the U.S., this new bill aims to reveal what causes them

By NBC Bay Area staff

There's a new push from local and state leaders to help keep pedestrians safer.

U.S. Representative Kevin Mullin was in San Mateo this Monday morning to introduce a new bill called the Driver and Pedestrian Safety Act.

He was joined by San Mateo's police chief who talked about ways pedestrians can keep themselves safe while out on the road.

The bill's goal is to address how -- or if -- technology in cars, like touchscreen displays, may be distracting drivers and contributing to pedestrian traffic collisions.

This push comes as leaders find a record amount of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. over the past couple years.

