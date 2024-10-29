State leaders introduce new bill addressing pedestrian traffic deaths

There's a new push from local and state leaders to help keep pedestrians safer.

U.S. Representative Kevin Mullin was in San Mateo this Monday morning to introduce a new bill called the Driver and Pedestrian Safety Act.

He was joined by San Mateo's police chief who talked about ways pedestrians can keep themselves safe while out on the road.

The bill's goal is to address how -- or if -- technology in cars, like touchscreen displays, may be distracting drivers and contributing to pedestrian traffic collisions.

This push comes as leaders find a record amount of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. over the past couple years.