New brewery resurrects a piece of San Francisco history

Not long after the historic Anchor Brewing closed its doors for good, a brand new brewery is resurrecting a piece of San Francisco history.

The Enterprise Brewing Company celebrated its grand opening Friday near the corner of Howard and Eighth streets.

It sits just a few blocks away from where the original Enterprise Brewing Company opened in 1873. That Enterprise Brewing survived the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, but was shut down in 1920 after the passage of the 18th Amendment banned the manufacture and sale of alcohol.

The owners of the new Enterprise Brewing wanted to take that history and pay tribute to it in a fun way.

“There needs to be more fun places for people in town to go to hang out. We’re going to, in the future, provide a space for music or comedy or we’ll hold your non-profit’s happy hour here,” said Jesse Hayter, one of the brewery’s co-owners. “We just want to be a space where all those things can happen.”

Hayter and co-owner Cameron McDonald have both been in the beer-making business for over a decade. They plan to offer a mix of pilsners, lagers, pale ales, and India pale ales.