New climate bill headed to the California ballot

A recent poll reveals that nearly three-quarters of Californians believe climate change is already affecting us daily. But are they ready to pay up to mitigate the impacts?

Right now, California lawmakers are drawing up a bill for voters in an upcoming election. It’s a $15 billion climate bond to fund projects like forest management, planting trees in urban areas, flood control and sea level rise mitigation, renewable energy generation and more to fight climate change.

Some environmentalists are hopeful that a bill of this magnitude could pass after a similar bill was approved by voters in New York last November. But recently a California bill called SB 12, which would have drastically reduced planet warming greenhouse emissions, was struck down by the Legislature.

