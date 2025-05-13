3 new complaints filed against embattled San Mateo County sheriff

New complaints have been filed this week against embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, outlining unfair labor practices, according to the deputies union.

In a news release Tuesday, the San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association said it has filed three new complaints against Corpus accusing her of failing to properly notify union President Carlos Tapia of an internal affairs interview and limiting his ability to represent union members by banning him from any sheriff’s office worksite.

The union also alleges that Corpus disregarded the budgeted number of corrections officers and overhired in that category without first conferring with the union, the release says.

The complaint now goes to the County and the Public Employment Relations Board for review, according to the union.

Corpus did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new complaints.

The board affirmed complaints the union made against Corpus last year. A settlement conference to resolve those previous claims is slated for Wednesday.