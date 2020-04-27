New Coronavirus Testing Site Opens in East Bay

A new coronavirus testing site was set to open Monday morning at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

Testing is one of the key indicators Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out earlier this month for California to be able to ease back on shelter-at-home restrictions, and the new East Bay testing site should help the state reach that goal.

The new testing site was set to open at 9 a.m. Monday.

Tests will be limited to residents of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore who meet at least one of the following criteria:

A fever of about 100 degrees

Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms

Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus

Certain chronic conditions or a compromised immune system

Over the age of 65

Homeless

Pregnant or recently pregnant

Those who meet those criteria and wish to be tested don’t need a doctor's order.

Unlike a testing site in Hayward, the Pleasanton site is not free. A patient's insurance will be billed, but there will be no out-of-pocket costs, according to Stanford Healthcare, which is running the testing center in conjunction with the three Tri-Valley cities.

The site will test up to 150 people a day and have results within 72 hours. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of last week, about 16,000 Californians were being tested each day. The governor says that number needs to be at 60,000 to 80,000 a day before the state can start a slow reopening.