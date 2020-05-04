New Coronavirus Testing Sites Set to Open Across Bay Area

More coronavirus testing sites were set to open Monday across the Bay Area, part of a statewide plan to expand testing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom set a goal to add 80 new testing sites throughout California.

One of the new sites will be at PAL Stadium in San Jose, as the city partners with Google sister company Verily on the South 34th Street center. It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Up to 250 tests will be available on those days. Tests will be given to anyone who is symptomatic, according to state guidelines.

New testing sites also are slated to open Tuesday in San Rafael, Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

The Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton have partnered with Stanford Health Care to run a testing site at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton starting last week. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents of those communities.

One place where people can’t get tested: the local pharmacy. While other states like New York, Florida and Texas allow pharmacists to administer coronavirus tests, California doesn't, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Gov. Newsom could issue a waiver to allow pharmacy testing but has yet to do so.