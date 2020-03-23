Santa Clara County

New Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in the Bay Area

By Bay City News

The Alameda County Public Health Department on Monday announced the county's first death caused by the novel coronavirus.

County health officials said in a news release that the person who died was an elderly person with underlying conditions that placed them at greater risk of serious illness and was hospitalized.

The person who died didn't have a history of travel or a known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, so they likely contracted the disease via a community-acquired transmission, according to the county.

Health officials said Alameda County has 112 coronavirus cases as of Monday, with evidence of widespread community transmission.

They reminded residents that the county's shelter-in-place order and social distancing restrictions for essential activities and businesses remain in effect.

The same day, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department confirmed three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 13 in Santa Clara County. 

The new deaths reported Monday bring the total of Bay Area coronavirus-related deaths to 17.

