Alameda County

New details in deadly Piedmont car crash

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are new details on a deadly crash and a heroic rescue that happened months ago in Piedmont. The crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck took the lives of three people.

Newly-released dispatcher audio and a crash report painted a devastating picture of what happened before and after the fatal accident that took the lives of three recent Piedmont High School graduates.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.

Tesla Mar 1

Fire prevented rescue of 3 victims in Piedmont car crash, authorities say

Alameda County Feb 13

Toxicology reports show Piedmont crash victims had alcohol, drugs in systems

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alameda CountyInvestigative Unit
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us