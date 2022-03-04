New East Bay Recreation Center Honors Shooting Victim

For the first time, an East Bay mom is speaking out after the killing of her only child. 19-year-old Oshiana Thompkins was shot and killed at an Orinda house party on Halloween night in 2019. The violence at an Airbnb made national headlines.

In an emotional interview Friday, NBC Bay Area’s Cheryl Hurd sat down with her mom as she talked about loss.

“It was one of her friends on the phone. She said Oshiana got shot. I dropped to the ground and just started screaming,” said Sparkle Davis, the mother of the victim.

Through her tears, Davis recounted what happened the night her daughter was shot and killed at a Halloween house party in Orinda.

“Her friend called me back and said they were airlifting my daughter. Never knew it was that bad. I was praying to god that this can’t be this bad,” she said.

Eventually, Davis made it to the hospital.

“I kept saying ‘your mama here, Oshimo. You going to make it your mama here,” she said.

Thompkins’ wounds were too severe and she died at the hospital.

“I will finish what she started. I feel like it’s my mission,” Davis said.

Davis discovered through notes Thompkins left behind that her daughter’s mission was to open a youth recreation center to help children and to start a lash and hair line.

“I’ll take you for a tour. We’re still under construction,” she said.

Davis is working three jobs to make that dream a reality at a site in El Sobrante.

Brisha young, Thompkins’ cousin is the director of operations for the center.

“Oshiana was a 19-year-old girl, who was an entrepreneur. That was the legacy and gift she left us," Young said.

Family said Thompkins left a roadmap for the family to follow. The center will offer computer learning, food and a safe haven for young people.

“It’s a struggle, you have to take it a day at a time," Davis said.

The grand opening for the center is a month away. Davis said her daughter’s spirit keeps her going.

“I can hear her say 'Mom, you are doing good. I’m proud of you, Oshimo,'” she said.