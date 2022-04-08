New Monterey Bay Aquarium Exhibit Focuses on Deep Sea Life

Mysterious deep sea creatures will soon be on display at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The aquarium on Saturday will open a new exhibit called "Into the Deep."

"From football-sized giant isopods to transparent jellies that glow, the deep sea is brimming with life," the aquarium wrote on its website. "Meet the mysterious and wonderful animals that thrive in the dark, cold — and mostly unexplored — world of the deep sea."

The exhibit takes visitors on a tour of the ocean floor.

It features more than 50 different creatures living in specialized tanks that mimic their unique habitat.