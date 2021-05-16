Oakland

New Oakland Fire Chief to Be Sworn in

Mayor Libby Schaaf, City Administrator Ed Reiskin, Oakland councilmembers, representatives of firefighters' unions and other officials will be on hand for the event

By Bay City News

(Photo courtesy of the Oakland Fire Department)

On Monday, Reginald Freeman will be sworn in as Oakland's 37th fire chief.

Freeman, previously fire chief in Hartford, Connecticut, will take over for Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton, who has served as Oakland's interim chief since April 2020.

In addition to serving as Hartford chief since 2016, Freeman previously held roles as a firefighter/EMT, fire captain, fire service instructor and assistant fire chief.

Mayor Libby Schaaf, City Administrator Ed Reiskin, Oakland councilmembers, representatives of firefighters' unions and other officials will be on hand for the event.

The swearing-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Oakland Fire Station No. 2, 47 Clay St. in Oakland.

