New Parking Fee at Valley Fair Mall Prompts Protest From Workers, Shoppers

Workers and shoppers protested outside Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose Sunday, voicing their frustrations with a new parking fee.

For shoppers, their first two hours of parking are free. After that, it's $1 per hour, maxing out at $10 per day.

For workers, they have to pay $40 for a monthly pass.

The mall said the new fee is designed to stop people from using the parking garages for long-term parking.

In response to Sunday's demonstration, the mall said it supports the workers' rights to voice their opinions, but it remains "committed to our controlled parking plan."