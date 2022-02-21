Westfield Valley Fair mall

New Parking Fee at Valley Fair Mall Prompts Protest From Workers, Shoppers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Workers and shoppers protested outside Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose Sunday, voicing their frustrations with a new parking fee.

For shoppers, their first two hours of parking are free. After that, it's $1 per hour, maxing out at $10 per day.

For workers, they have to pay $40 for a monthly pass.

The mall said the new fee is designed to stop people from using the parking garages for long-term parking.

In response to Sunday's demonstration, the mall said it supports the workers' rights to voice their opinions, but it remains "committed to our controlled parking plan."

This article tagged under:

Westfield Valley Fair mallSan Jose
