New Proposal to Strengthen Downtown San Francisco

San Francisco took a major step toward trying to reinvent its downtown on Thursday.

The city is losing shoppers and stores. Since the beginning of the year, at least a dozen businesses have announced plans to close their shops in the popular tourist district.

At CK Contemporary Art Gallery, they’ve seen some shops leave during the pandemic. This week, they learned that both the nearby Nordstrom's stores and Saks off 5th will be closing.

“It’s never something you like to hear,” said Lauren Ellis of CK Contemporary Art Gallery. “But I think it’s not unique to San Francisco right now. I think it’s a moment of transition.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Marisa Rodriguez, head of the Union Square Alliance said they’re looking ahead and rolling out new initiatives like "Union Square in Bloom." They believe this is an opportunity.

“To reset and reimagine. Really it's the word “reimagine,” what our downtown is certainly going to look like and of course, our larger urban shopping districts,” she said.

Downtown San Francisco struggled through the pandemic, some point to crime or remote work for empty offices and changes to retail. The reasons can be debated but some are hopeful about a new direction.

“What we want to do is make it easier for business in Union Square. Make it easier to open a business, make it easy and flexible. If you want a conversion, let say you own a building and want to make it residential or office,” Rodriguez said.

On Thursday, the planning commission approved legislation that aims to fill vacant spaces downtown and in union square. It changes planning and building codes and will allow a wider variety of businesses.

“The mayor and I put our heads together, surrounded ourselves with experts for a comprehensive planning code change for the downtown and midmarket, to encourage more retail flexibility, to allow for easier conversion from vacant office to residential,” said San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.