New at the Sawdust Art Fest: A hands-on ‘Spring Fling' takes the wheel

The one-weekend-only event will give people a chance to roll up their sleeves and make art.

What to Know Spring Fling

Sawdust Art Festival

Laguna Beach

April 4-6, 2025

$12 one-day adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

SAWDUSTIES — a term of endearment you may want to employ if you're preciously partial to quick 'n cute nicknames for fans of famous festivals — know their annual cultural calendars well. If it is summertime, the celebrated Sawdust Art Festival is happening daily, at least over several warmer weeks, and Christmas is close, the Sawdust Winter Fantasy version of the venerable happening easily enhances the holiday mood on select weekends. But finding a festive spring moment at the charming destination, which is known for its storybook-ish architecture, handmade items for sale, and real sawdust on the ground? That's a bit harder to achieve, unless you visit the Laguna Beach landmark over the first weekend of April 2025.

A FIRST-EVER EVENT... is heading for the airy, alley-filled gem, one that puts the emphasis on observing artists at work and maybe trying a few cool activities out, too. It's the brand-new Spring Fling, a fresh offering from the Sawdust Art Festival, and it will pop up in the festival's well-known location from April 4-6. Stations for making art, intriguing experiences of the get-immersive variety, and live music will add to the spring-is-here cheer, while well over 100 artists will be on hand to show their work, chat with visitors, and offer tips on the creative process. Tickets are on sale now — a single-day admission for an adult is $12 — and details can be found here.

STAY TUNED, SAWDUSTIES: But if you're a summer fan, you won't have to wait long for the festival's major annual event to return. The 59th Annual Sawdust Art Festival opens June 27 for an uplifting two-month run.