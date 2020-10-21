New Stanford Study to Help Us Understand How COVID-19 Spreads

Stanford University scientists are leading a new COVID-19 study they say could help understand where and how the virus is spreading, especially in communities that might not have the same access to traditional testing.

The study, called Stanford Catch, is seeking volunteers to conduct at-home tests requiring a swab of the nostril rather than the more invasive test that reaches deep into the nasal cavity.

Getting to a testing site can limit who is getting tested, so the aim is to reach people at home, thereby expanding the reach into underserved and underrepresented communities, the researchers say.

Here are a few more details about Stanford Catch:

It is open to residents in all Bay Area counties plus Santa Cruz and San Benito counties

Participants must be adults who can participate in online surveys, some of whom will be selected to get those at-home tests

There is no cost to participate, and you don’t have to have insurance

For more information about the study, visit catchstudy.stanford.edu or call 833-971-2468.