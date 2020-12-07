New Stay-at-Home Order Takes Effect in Multiple Bay Area Jurisdictions

A new stay-at-home order went into effect in Bay Area counties late Sunday night and early Monday to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order went into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties and at 12:01 a.m. in the city of Berkeley and the rest of Alameda County. Marin County will enact the order at noon Tuesday.

The six jurisdictions on Friday announced the regional order to require most non-essential businesses to close all indoor and outdoor operations. Temporary closures include outdoor dining, playgrounds, hair salons, museums, zoos, movie theaters, and wineries, breweries and bars.

Retail and shopping centers will have indoor operations permitted at 20 percent capacity and no eating or drinking in stores.

A statewide order announced Thursday will add such restrictions if a specified region in California had less than 15 percent availability in hospital intensive care units, a number already reached by the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions.

Health officials in the six jurisdictions decided to align with the state order, even though the ICU availability in the Bay Area was not yet below that number and was at 24.1 percent as of Sunday. The order does not extend to other counties in the region.

The restrictions will remain in effect through at least Jan. 4. California's stay-at-home order can be accessed on the state's COVID-19 website.