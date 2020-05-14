Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Fauci warns of “really serious” consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage if stay-at-home orders are lifted too quickly.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Entertainment
Traffic
Sports
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Live Coronavirus Blog
Class of 2020
Local Coronavirus Cases
#SomethingGood
COVID-19 Guide
List: Approved Outdoor Activities
Watch: Goats Roam SJ Neighborhood
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local News
Making It In The Bay
Bay Area Revelations
Bay Area Proud
Digital Originals
Press Here
The Investigative Unit
NBC Bay Area Responds
News
California
U.S. & World
Politics
NBCLX
Weather
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Video
Entertainment
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Newsletters
Our Apps
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us