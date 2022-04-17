Newborn Goat Stolen in Pinole

Authorities are looking for a woman who stole a newborn goat in Pinole Friday.

According to officials, a woman took the newborn animal while a small herd of goats was waiting to be transported back to the home ranch.

According to the East Bay Municipal Utility District, they had hired local group "Goats R Us" to clear some brush from Appian Way in Pinole.

Surveillance video showed a silver or grey car stopped in the area and a young woman with long dark hair snatched the baby goat from the group.

The owner of the goats is pleading with whoever took the animal to give it back.

According to the owner, the newborn won't survive long without its mother, who is reported to be heartbroken without its baby.