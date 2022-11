California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in the Bay Area Thursday to highlight investments in wildfire prevention and how drought conditions are impacting the state's fire season.

Newsom will meet with firefighters in Napa before holding a news briefing scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Check back then to watch a live stream of the governor's updates.

