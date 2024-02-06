120 CHP officers to help Oakland and East Bay crack down on crime, Gov. Newsom says

California Highway Patrol officers are being deployed by the governor to help Oakland and the East Bay region crack down on crime.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced 120 CHP officers will participate in the law enforcement surge operation.

"As crime rates across California decrease — including right across the Bay in San Francisco — Oakland is seeing the opposite trend. What"s happening in this beautiful city and surrounding area is alarming and unacceptable," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm sending the California Highway Patrol to assist local efforts to restore a sense of safety that the hardworking people of Oakland and the East Bay demand and deserve."

CHP's surge operation focuses on targeting auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. License plate reader technology and specialized CHP units, including K9s and air support, will also be used during the operation, the governor's office said.

"The surge of crime and violence that we are seeing in our streets is completely unacceptable," Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement. "The City of Oakland is hard at work turning the tide — increasing law enforcement investigations, increasing police recruitment, and investing in community and violence intervention efforts. As we work to improve public safety, I'm grateful for Governor Newsom for providing these critical law enforcement resources that are a game-changer in helping us hold more criminals accountable and make Oakland safer."