Newsom in Bay Area to Update COVID-19 Vaccination Progress, Push Booster Shots

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a Bay Area health clinic Wednesday morning and was expected to provide an update on statewide COVID-19 vaccinations as well as promote booster shots for those eligible.

The governor may also remark on Tuesday's vaccine development, with Food and Drug Administration officials endorsing emergency use of Pfizer's smaller-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11.

As of Wednesday, nearly 24.7 million Californians, or 72.7%, were fully vaccinated, and more than 2.6 million were partially vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 web page.

The state's chart also indicates nearly 2 million people have received a booster shot in California.